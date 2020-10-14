Thelma Delancey
York - Thelma J. (Sweigart) Delancey, age 92, passed away suddenly at home on October 11, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Robert E. Delancey, who passed away in 1994.
Thelma was born in Ephrata on February 7, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Robert Sweigart and Margie (Frantz) Sweigart. She was a homemaker most of her life and a member of Zion Lutheran Church in York. Thelma was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and cherished the time she spent with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters Sharon Diaczun and her husband William, Barbara Young and her husband Jim and Robin Leibensperger and her husband Jim all of York; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Cora Brenneman and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Marion Hoffman.
Following cremation, services and interment are being held privately by the family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to your local American Cancer Society
Office.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com