Thelma Kapp
YORK - Thelma D. Kapp, 100, went to be home with the Lord on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Normandie Ridge in York. She was the wife of the late William H. "Bill" Kapp, Jr.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York with a visitation from 10-11 a.m. Pastor Steven Grosvenor will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in York.
Mrs. Kapp was born in Hanover on May 18, 1919, the daughter of the late Leo and Ellen (Gross) Fink.
Mrs. Kapp was a member of Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene in York.
Mrs. Kapp leaves a daughter, Elaine Leiphart and her husband Don of York; two grandchildren, Jeff Leiphart and his wife Debbie of York and Jennifer Rodgers and her husband Tim of York; three great grandchildren, Amy Kerstetter and husband Michael of Lancaster, Ciara Talley and her husband Tim of Little Rock, AK; and Victoria Medina and her husband Abner of York; and two great, great granddaughters, Mia Medina of York and Olivia Kerstetter of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by a great grandson, Dustin Rodgers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene, 400 Stillmeadow Lane, York, PA 17404 or New Life for Girls, 5925 Lewisberry Rd. Dover, PA 17315. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020