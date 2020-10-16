1/1
Thelma L. Peters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma L. Peters

Red Lion - Thelma L. Peters, 90, died on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at her residence.

She was the loving wife of the late Harold R. Peters.

Thelma was born in Pence Springs, WV on November 10, 1929, daughter of the late James E. and Elva V. (White) Bond.

She was the owner of a grocery store prior to retirement. Thelma was a devoted member of Longstown United Methodist Church. She taught Sunday school for 50 years and was also the Treasurer for a number of years.

Thelma is survived by her sister, Jean McKinley and her husband, Robert of York; her brother, Lowell Bond and his wife, Linda of Red Lion; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Raymond, James, George, and Orville Bond; and two sisters, Delma Weisbecker and Janice Wolf.

Due to restrictions set by the COVID-19 pandemic, a controlled funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, with Pastor Laura Holtzapple officiating. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Longstown United Methodist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved