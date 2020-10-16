Thelma L. PetersRed Lion - Thelma L. Peters, 90, died on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at her residence.She was the loving wife of the late Harold R. Peters.Thelma was born in Pence Springs, WV on November 10, 1929, daughter of the late James E. and Elva V. (White) Bond.She was the owner of a grocery store prior to retirement. Thelma was a devoted member of Longstown United Methodist Church. She taught Sunday school for 50 years and was also the Treasurer for a number of years.Thelma is survived by her sister, Jean McKinley and her husband, Robert of York; her brother, Lowell Bond and his wife, Linda of Red Lion; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Raymond, James, George, and Orville Bond; and two sisters, Delma Weisbecker and Janice Wolf.Due to restrictions set by the COVID-19 pandemic, a controlled funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, with Pastor Laura Holtzapple officiating. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Longstown United Methodist Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.