Thelma M. MillerYork - Thelma M. (Miller) Strausbaugh, 93, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Pleasant Acres. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Strausbaugh, who passed away on December 23, 2012. They celebrated 58 years of marriage on June 19, 2012.Mrs. Strausbaugh was born in Conewago Twp., May 26, 1927. Daughter of the late Elmer G. and Elizabeth May (Fackler) Miller.She graduated from William Penn Senior High School, Class of 1944.She retired from Certain-teed Product Corporation after 35 years.She was a member of VFW Post 556 Auxiliary, AARP and the York County Area on Aging. She attended Manchester Assembly of God Church.Survivors include a stepson, Robert L. Strausbaugh, II and his wife, Barbara of Panama City, Florida; one step grandchild and four step great grandchildren, all of FL; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two siblings, Ruth Wilhide and Curtis Miller.A private graveside service will be held in Shiloh Union Cemetery at the convenience of the family; with her pastor, Tom Gillman.Memorial contributions may be made to Manchester Assembly of God Church, 4115 Board Rd., Manchester, PA 17345.