Thelma May Stiles Witmer
Thelma May Stiles Witmer

York - Thelma May (Klinedinst) Stiles Witmer, 91, died on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Autumn House West.

She was the wife of the late Charles E. Stiles and the late Raymond S. Witmer.

Thelma was born in West York on May 15, 1929, daughter of the late George D. and Elsie A. (Kilburn) Klinedinst. She was the youngest and last surviving of 12 children.

Thelma graduated from West York High School, Class of 1947. She enjoyed watching nature, doing crossword puzzles, playing Scrabble, eating Jim Mack's ice cream, and watching Wheel of Fortune.

Thelma is survived by three daughters, Cathy M. Frazier of Lancaster, Pamela J. Riggs of Syracuse, NY, and Glenda K. Abel (Craig) of York; her son, Todd E. Stiles (Julie) of Windsor; six grandchildren, Angela M. Riggs Waksmunski, Melissa A. Harmon Malle, Kimberly M. Stiles Nickle, James C. Harmon, Jeremy R. Riggs, and Jason E. Abel; and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda A. Stiles.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
