Thelma Mearle (Koch) Miller
York - Thelma Mearle (Koch) Miller, 85, of York formerly of New Freedom passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at WellSpan York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Donald E. Miller, Sr.

Born in Baltimore, she was a daughter of the late Henry Koch and Thelma (Hoshall) Lyon. Thelma was a homemaker and enjoyed arts and crafts, painting, reading, gardening and was a huge fan of Elvis and the Wizard of Oz. She loved decorating her home for the holidays, and her greatest joy was raising and caring for her children and grandchildren.

Thelma is survived by her six children Michael Davis and wife Nancy, Toni Shearer and husband Tim, Steven Davis and wife Lisa, Donald E. Miller, Jr. and wife Sharon, Lisa Miller and companion Scott Brose and Danny Miller and wife Shelly; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; two sisters Linda Boyer and Joan King and husband Donald. She was preceded in death by a grandson Matthew Davis.

Services will be held at the convenience of her family.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to H.O.P.E., 13275 Blymire Hollow Rd., P.O. Box 279, Stewartstown, PA 17363 in her memory.

Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
