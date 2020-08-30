1/1
Theodore A. "Ted" Ziegler
1948 - 2020
Theodore A. "Ted" Ziegler

Wellsville - Theodore A. "Ted" Ziegler, 72, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with Mitochondrial Myopathy for 10 years. He was the loving husband of Christine J. (Copenheaver) Ziegler. They celebrated 50 years of marriage on December 19, 2019.

Born March 17, 1948 in Carlisle, Ted was a son of the late Herbert W. and Ruth I. (Long) Ziegler.

He graduated from Northern York County High School in 1966 and retired following over 25 years of service for Caterpillar where he was a machine operator.

Ted attended Living Word Community Church in Red Lion. He was a former member of Dover Historical Society for which he was a blacksmith volunteer. He was also a member of several blacksmith guilds.

He enjoyed blacksmithing, welding and fabrication, as well as sewing and hand quilting. He enjoyed traveling throughout the western states.

In addition to his wife, Ted is survived by two children, Amy L. Gregory and husband, Chad Sauers of Elizabethtown and Theodore L. Ziegler and wife, Paula of Dover. "Pet" will also be missed by his four grandchildren, Alison and Jacob Gregory and Jeb and Rus Ziegler. He also leaves a sister, Carol Busa and husband, Lou of St. Augustine, FL.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ted's graveside service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Warrington Friends Cemetery, PA Route 74 in Wellsville. Officiating will be Pastor Aaron Kunce of Living Word Community Church. The family requests that guests wear masks for the service. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Rd. Suite 260, Ambler, PA19002; or a charity of your choice.

Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Warrington Friends Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
