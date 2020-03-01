|
Theodore Hileman
Spring Grove - Theodore R. Hileman, age 71, passed away at home on February 25, 2020.
Theodore was born In Baltimore MD on July 30, 1948 and was the son of the late Theodore W. Hileman and the late Dora J. Holder Hileman. He graduated from Southwestern High School, worked as a senior lab technician at P.H. Glatfelter Inc. in Spring Grove for over 50 years and operated the family farm for many years. Theodore was known as "Richard" by his family and as "Ted" by his friends. He was a man of great faith who loved the Lord; he was kind, compassionate and loyal. He will be truly missed and long remembered by family and friends.
He is survived by his nieces Phyllis Harrell-Elliott and her husband Al, Lisa Parker and her husband Courtney; his great nephews Zachary Harrell and his wife Laura, Jason Connell and his wife Gina; his great nieces Jessica Morrone and her husband Mike, Julie Connell; his great-great nieces Camilla Harrell and Cosette Harrell; his great-great nephews Tyler Aikin, Landon Aikin, Callahan Harrell, Brendan Connell, Christopher Connell and Matthew Connell; his numerous cousins including Willa Mae Kessler and her husband Burnell Kessler, Lorraine Bollen, Ike Hileman and his wife Becky; and his special friends and their families including Rick Kohler, Wayne Reichard, Charles Merris and Todd Mummert. He was preceded in death by his brother Wayne Greene.
A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 12:30 PM at Beck Funeral Home and Cremation Service Inc., 175 N Main St Spring Grove PA 17362 with Pastor Fred Mummert officiating. Theodore will be laid to rest following the service at Jefferson Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM-12:30 PM at Beck Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Harvest Time Temple, Hanover PA 17331.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020