|
|
Theodore (Ted) R. Bode
Dover - Theodore (Ted) R. Bode, 86, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services-North.
Born on August 23, 1933 in York, he was the son of the late Elmer William Bode and Bessie M. (Schubauer) Bode Lauer and graduated from William Penn Senior High School. At the age of 21, Ted enlisted in the military and served as a Corporal in The United States Army Signal Corps (USASC) during the Korean confict 1954-1956. (313th Signal Battalion, 69th Signal Division).
Following an Honorable discharge, Ted worked as a printer and composer for the York Gazette, Maple Press Co., and retired from The York Dispatch. His favorite pastimes were bird watching, gardening, bus trips with W.Manchester Mall Walkers, and time spent with his family, especially babysitting his grandsons Josh & Jordan. He was a member of the Shiloh Legion, Victory Club, Thirteenth Ward Political Club, , Kiltie Band of York, Hanover Lancers Drum & Bugle Corps and West Manchester Mall Walkers who were all dear friends to him.
Theodore is survived by a daughter, Kara Davis of Dover; two grandchildren, Joshua and Jordon Davis, and two brothers, Frederick E. and Dalton L. Bode of York. He is preceded in death by four siblings, Robert J. Bode, William Bodie, Elmer Bodie, and Dorothy Luciano.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. 1551 Kenneth Road, York, PA. Officiating will be Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder. A viewing will be from 8:30-9:30 a.m., at the funeral chapel. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Theodore R. Bode, Caring Hospice Services, 101 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019