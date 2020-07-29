Theon LentzEast Prospect - Theon Lentz, 83, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 27, 2020. She is survived by her companion of 48 years Keith Knisley. Born April 10, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Sadie Runkle and Gervis Winters.Theon is survived by two daughters, Debra Hinds and Anita Ream of East Prospect. She has four grandchildren, Gary Dedrick, Barry Dedrick, Jr., Derek Hinds and Azreal Strouse; nine great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; one sister Norma Koons and a niece.She was a member of East Side Bible Church, she loved her church and church family. Her favorite hobbies were shopping and jewelry. She will be sadly missed.A private service will be held at the discretion of the family.Memorial contributions may be made to the East Side Bible Church, 1035 Adams Road, Wrightsville, PA 17368.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.