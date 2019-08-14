Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
Theresa Ann Linden


1979 - 2019
Theresa Ann Linden Obituary
Theresa Ann Linden

York - Theresa Ann Linden, 40, died on Friday, August 9, 2019.

Theresa was born in York on March 3, 1979, daughter of John C. and Wendy L. (Ritch) Linden of York.

Theresa graduated from York High School. She was a employed as a server at numerous restaurants throughout York, most recently at Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by two daughters, Isobel C. Owens and her father, Christopher Owens; and Mya M. Linden and her father, Patrick Linebaugh; brother, Shaun Linden; sister, Christine Linden; two nephews, Camden and Easton Duke; her sponsor and close friend, Kim Cordora; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York. Female friends attending are asked to wear their favorite pair of hoop earrings in honor of Theresa. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Theresa battled with addiction for years. Although she lost her struggle, it wasn't for the lack of support throughout the community. The family would like to thank the following for their efforts: White Deer Run, Sees the Day, New Life for Girls, Safe Haven, Keep it Green, York and Memorial Hospital's doctors and nurses, AA and NA of York, ambulance and paramedic personnel, the York City Police, and everyone else involved in her treatment and care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Not One More, York Chapter, P.O. Box 95, Dover, PA 17315.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019
