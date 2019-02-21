|
|
Theresa L. Rock
York - Theresa L. (Goddeau) Rock, 93, died on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at her residence.
She was the wife for over 70 years to the late George E. Rock.
Theresa was born in Beekmantown, NY on June 25, 1925, daughter of the late Arthur Charles and Melvina (LaVarnway) Goddeau.
Theresa was a homemaker. She sang in the choir at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She enjoyed going bowling and planting flowers.
She is survived by her children, Michael Rock of Concord, NC, Patricia Rowbottom of York, PA, Cynthia Gordon of Nashua, NH, Ellen Zimmerman of Arlington, Mass., Kathleen Wendland of Marysville, CA, Peter Rock of Stanford, KY, Ann McNabb of Terrell, TX, Timothy Rock of Howell, NJ, Virginia Rock of Buffalo, NY, Lynn Rock of Colima, Mexico, and Jonathan Rock of Frederick, MD; 37 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and a sister in law, Mary Muchler of Clearwater, FL. She was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, with Father Jonathan P. Sawicki officiating. A viewing will be held on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019