Theresa R. Concino
York - Theresa R. Concino, 95, of York, known lovingly by her family as "Trese,"passed away on November 19, 2019 following a long and lovely journey through life and a brief illness. She was a life-long resident of York County and a member of a family descended from proud and hard-working Italian immigrants. She was the daughter of Vincenzo and Nunciata (Cacciola) Locondro, the wife of Dr. Frank J. Concino, Sr. (deceased, 1999), and the mother of Frank, Jr. (deceased, 2012), Stephen, infant Anne, James, Mary Myers (David), and Joseph (Debbie). She was the grandmother to Jennifer, Tony, Gina, Meghan, Lauren, Natalie, and Anthony and great-grandmother to Lucas.
She graduated from York High in 1943. Trese will long be remembered for her delicious cooking and baking, especially her famous fudge and cookies, her unconditional love of all animals, her unbelievable success in nurturing African violets, her enjoyment of the Hallmark Channel, often watching the same movies over and over again, her daily obsession with the stock markets and the news of the day, her amazing math skills, her support of York Catholic High School, and her devotion to St. Mary's Catholic Church. She could often be found praying for her family with her rosary beads in hand and a dog sitting on her lap. She was your typical Catholic, feisty, witty, worrying, but ultimately loving Italian grandmother.
A visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Church, 309 S. George St. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. at the church with Rev. John Kuchinski as celebrant. Entombment will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, Theresa requested memorial contributions to be made to York Catholic High School Education Fund 601 East Springettsbury Ave. York, PA 17403, or to St. Mary's Church 309 S. George St. York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019