|
|
Therese A. Colamarino
New Freedom - Therese A. (Shaaber) Colamarino, 63, of New Freedom, York County, Pennsylvania (formerly of Reading, Berks County, PA) passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at her home after a lengthy illness.
Born in West Reading, Berks County, PA on December 23, 1956, Therese was the daughter of the late Paul N. and Betty K. (Troxel) Shaaber. She was a 1974 graduate of Reading Central Catholic High School and attended Reading Area Community College. She worked at Community General Hospital in Reading as a transcriptionist in the Medical Records Department.
She met her beloved, Joseph Colamarino, Jr. on September 6, 1981 and they married the following year on September 4, 1982. They shared their fondness of rock music, dancing, and seeing live concerts. She also enjoyed traveling to the beach, Disney World, and New York City with her family. Independently, she bowled competitively and scrap-booked.
Therese had a fondness for history; particularly the American Civil War due to ancestral involvement. She participated in re-enactments, educated school children on the topic, and was a "First Corps" member of "The Friends of the National Park at Gettysburg."
She was also an active member of her parish, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in New Freedom, PA, serving as a sacristan and adorer in the church's Adoration Chapel.
Along with her husband, Therese is survived by her daughter Andrea E. Williams, her husband Lance, and precious grand-daughter, Fiona N. Yingling of Glen Rock, PA and her son, Christopher J. Colamarino and his fiancé' Rebecca Briggs, both of Plano, Texas. She is also survived by a brother, Dennis P. Shaaber of Oley, PA, a sister-in-law Betty Shaaber, Oley, PA, niece Jessica (Shaaber) Kase, her husband Bill and their three sons of Wernersville, PA, and many cousins. Along with her parents, she was pre-deceased by her daughter, Heather Lynn Domsic in 1980, a brother, Stephen N. Shaaber, and a sister-in-law Nora Shaaber.
A private family viewing and graveside service took place last week. Her family will be postponing Therese's celebration of life service and will be making an announcement at a later date. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, PA 17349 is assisting the family with the arrangements. HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020