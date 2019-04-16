|
Theresia Tanner
MOUNT WOLF - Theresia (Huber) Tanner, 75, of Mount Wolf, passed away at 4:10 AM, Sunday, April 14, 2019,at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Edward L. Tanner who passed away on August 15, 1996.
Theresia was born April 5, 1944, in Hungary and was the daughter of the late Johann and Katharina (Bayer) Huber.
She is survived by her companion, Gary Thomas of Mount Wolf; daughter, Patricia Mullins and her husband Craig of Manchester; her son, Robert Tanner and his wife Lisa of York; her granddaughter, Jennifer; her brother, Josef "Sepp" Huber and his wife Maria of Germany; her niece Ingrid; her nephews, Harald and Andreas and, her extended family.
Her memorial service will begin at 11:00 AM, Friday, April 19, 2019, at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Officiating at the service will be Reverend Thomas Gillman from Manchester Assembly of God Church in Manchester
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to 2nd Chance for Life Rescue, P.O. Box 549, Elizabethtown, PA 17022
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2019