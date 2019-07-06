|
Thomas A. Green
York - Thomas Alan Green, 80, died Monday, July 1, 2019. He was the loving husband of Marjorie Elizabeth Green, who proceeded him in death. They would have been married 47 years on July 15.
Born November 3, 1938, in Clearfield, PA, he was the son of the late Esther R. and Reverend L. Vance Green.
He was a 1956 graduate of William Penn Senior High School and 1960 graduate of York Junior College, where he received an associate of science degree.
He was a mechanical designer throughout his career, working with several engineering firms in Central Pennsylvania. He was a member of the Free & Accepted Masons - Lodge #266, Harrisburg Consistory of the Ancient Accepted Sottish Rite, and York Forest #30 - Tall Cedars of Lebanon and Rangers Marching Group. He was a member of Mt. Zion United Church of Christ in York, where he also participated in the choir, and a former member of the Indian River Yacht Club in Delaware as well as the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air Conditioning Engineers.
He is survived by his daughter, Melodee Lynne Sinton of York, PA, and her children Mindy Gasparin and husband, Ben, Matthew Sinton and wife Samantha, and Megan Groft and husband Douglas; son Scott T. Green and his wife Susan of York, PA, and their children Corey Green and his fiancé, Katie, and Andrew Green, and his wife Taylere; daughter Deborah E. Butcher and her husband Scott of York, PA, and their son Jonathan Butcher; two brothers, L. Vance Green, and his wife Kay of Twenty-Nine Palms, CA, and David S. Green, and his wife Mary Alice of Dover, PA; and five great-grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his brother, William D. Green, of York, PA; son-in-law, David Sinton of Spring Grove, PA and a granddaughter, Emily Elizabeth Butcher, of York.
He had a warm smile that would light up a room and was an amazing father and friend who will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Zion United Church of Christ with his pastor, the Rev. Danielle E. Neff, officiating. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Viewings will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market Street, York and Tuesday from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. A Masonic Service will be conducted by his lodge on Monday beginning at 7:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Zion United Church of Christ, 1054 Ridgewood Road, York, PA 17406.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from July 6 to July 7, 2019