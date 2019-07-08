Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
7:45 PM
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Zion United Church of Christ
1054 Ridgewood Road
York, PA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Zion United Church of Christ
1054 Ridgewood Road,
York, PA
1938 - 2019
Thomas A. Green Obituary
Thomas A. Green

York - Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Zion UCC. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Viewings will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Home, 1111 E. Market St., York and Tuesday from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. A Masonic Service will be conducted by his lodge on Monday beginning at 7:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to Mount Zion UCC, 1054 Ridgewood Road, York, PA 17406.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from July 8 to July 9, 2019
