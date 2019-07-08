|
|
Thomas A. Green
York - Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Zion UCC. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Viewings will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Home, 1111 E. Market St., York and Tuesday from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. A Masonic Service will be conducted by his lodge on Monday beginning at 7:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to Mount Zion UCC, 1054 Ridgewood Road, York, PA 17406.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from July 8 to July 9, 2019