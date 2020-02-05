|
Thomas Anthony Gawne, Jr.
York Springs - Thomas Anthony Gawne, Jr., age 33, of York Springs, formerly of Red Lion, PA and Virginia Beach, VA, died peacefully, Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Wellspan Gettysburg Hospital, after an unexpected illness. Born on July 27, 1986, in Charleston, SC, he was the son of Thomas A. Gawne, Sr. and Diane M. (Stambaugh) Gawne of Red Lion. Tom was the fiancé of Danielle C. Ryan, with whom he resided.
Tom was a 2004 graduate of Virginia Beach's Tallwood High School. He was employed as a reach truck operator for United Natural Foods Incorporated in their York warehouse.
Known by friends as Tom and by his family as Tommy, he enjoyed playing guitar, going to the beach, and hanging out with family and friends. Tom had a wonderful sense of humor, and a generous nature, and in his final act on this earth, became a Gift-of-Life Donor.
Above all else, Tom was a loving, attentive father to his daughter Elayna Jade Ryan Gawne and Danielle's son Tyler Ryan Groft. He loved to go swimming and hiking with them and cherished every day with them. He will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, fiancé, Tyler, and daughter, Tom is survived by his brother David M. Gawne of Reading, his maternal grandfather Barry R. Stambaugh, and his companion Carol Myers of Reading, his paternal grandmother Sandra L. Gawne of Lebanon. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Sara H. Stambaugh, his paternal grandfather Thomas S. Gawne, Jr., and his fiancé's parents Daniel L. and Sharon E. Ryan.
A funeral service to celebrate Tom's life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 3:00pm from the Etzweiler Funeral Home, 1111 East Market Street, York, with Sabrina Bowman officiating. There will be a viewing for Tom at the funeral home on Saturday from 2:00 to 3:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tom's memory may be made to Elayna's College Fund (American Funds, P.O. Box 2713, Norfolk, VA 23501-2713. In memo section enter #89118840 Fund 2033 Elayna J. Ryan). The family would like to thank the ED and CCU staff at Gettysburg Hospital for their kindness, compassion, and heroic efforts in their care of Tommy.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020