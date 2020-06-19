Thomas Cutshall
YORK - Thomas "Tom" Daniel Cutshall, age 96, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Alice Emily Cutshall.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday June 25, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, PA, with a viewing from 10-11 AM. The service can be viewed on the funeral home's Facebook page live at around 11 a.m. (it is not necessary to have a Facebook account to view the service). Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in York. Full military honors will be performed by York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Tom was born in York on September 15, 1923. Tom was one of two sons to the late Arthur R. and Burnetta J. (Withers) Cutshall and graduated from William Penn Senior High School in 1942. Tom and Alice were members of Zion United Church of Christ in York and celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on June 20, 2016.
He was a lifetime member of the Royal Fire Company and a member of VFW Post 8951. He was a US Navy veteran of WWII, serving in the Armed Guard Service in the European Theatre and aboard the USS Chicago in the Pacific Theatre. Tom retired in 1984 after 18 years of service with Columbia Gas as a meter reader in York.
Tom had an engaging sense of humor and was always befriending people no matter where he was or what he was doing. He was an avid sports fan and also had a passion for fishing, particularly trout fishing, and was quite an accomplished fly fisherman and fly tyer. He also belonged to the Yellow Breeches Angler Club and Trout Unlimited.
Tom adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was dearly loved by all. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew and loved him!
Tom leaves behind a daughter, Joyce E. Murata and her husband Glen of Albuquerque, NM; a son, Daniel T. Cutshall and his wife Sheila of York; four grandchildren, Erin Gordon, Allison Murata, Megan Barbor, and Nathan Cutshall; 4 great grandsons, Blake Barber, Chase Barber, Henry Gordon and Benjamin Gordon.
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to The American Lung Association. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.