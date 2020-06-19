Thomas Cutshall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Cutshall

YORK - Thomas "Tom" Daniel Cutshall, age 96, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Alice Emily Cutshall.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday June 25, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, PA, with a viewing from 10-11 AM. The service can be viewed on the funeral home's Facebook page live at around 11 a.m. (it is not necessary to have a Facebook account to view the service). Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in York. Full military honors will be performed by York County Veterans Honor Guard.

Tom was born in York on September 15, 1923. Tom was one of two sons to the late Arthur R. and Burnetta J. (Withers) Cutshall and graduated from William Penn Senior High School in 1942. Tom and Alice were members of Zion United Church of Christ in York and celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on June 20, 2016.

He was a lifetime member of the Royal Fire Company and a member of VFW Post 8951. He was a US Navy veteran of WWII, serving in the Armed Guard Service in the European Theatre and aboard the USS Chicago in the Pacific Theatre. Tom retired in 1984 after 18 years of service with Columbia Gas as a meter reader in York.

Tom had an engaging sense of humor and was always befriending people no matter where he was or what he was doing. He was an avid sports fan and also had a passion for fishing, particularly trout fishing, and was quite an accomplished fly fisherman and fly tyer. He also belonged to the Yellow Breeches Angler Club and Trout Unlimited.

Tom adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was dearly loved by all. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew and loved him!

Tom leaves behind a daughter, Joyce E. Murata and her husband Glen of Albuquerque, NM; a son, Daniel T. Cutshall and his wife Sheila of York; four grandchildren, Erin Gordon, Allison Murata, Megan Barbor, and Nathan Cutshall; 4 great grandsons, Blake Barber, Chase Barber, Henry Gordon and Benjamin Gordon.

Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to The American Lung Association. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved