Thomas "Travis" Dickinson
Thomas "Travis" Dickinson

Thomas "Travis" Dickinson was born on December 16th 1987 in Easton Maryland and passed away at the age of 32 on September 9, 2020. Travis is the son of Brenda Dickinson and the late Gordon "Thomas" Dickinson. He is survived by twin sister Natalie Dickinson as well as older siblings Skyler Dickinson and Leah Mastros. Growing up, he was actively involved in wrestling and football at Susquehannock High School. After high school, Travis completed his GED at Anne Arundel Community College in 2005 and studied construction management at Penn College in Williamsport, PA. He especially loved the outdoors and enjoyed landscaping, golf, and fishing. Additionally, Travis enjoyed reading and studying the Bible; he was known for his unique ability to recite many passages by heart. Many would agree that he loved people and could strike up a conversation with anyone. Travis could bring a smile to all with his vibrant & funny personality. Travis will be forever missed, especially by his loving mother Brenda and siblings Skyler, Natalie, and Leah. Due to the pandemic, the family will be holding a private ceremony and plan to hold a celebration of life at a future date. Also, in lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a donation to the charity Not One More https://notonemore.net/donate/




Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
September 12, 2020
You are free now with the Lord.
