Hummel Funeral Home
574 Hill St
Middleburg, PA 17842
(570) 837-5364
Middleburg - Rev. Thomas E. Adams, Jr., 76, pastor at Faith Community Church, passed away Feb.15, 2020. Born July 6, 1943 (York) Son of Dorothea J. Adams (York) and the late Thos. E. Adams, Sr. Survived by his wife Shirley, daughter, Susan Seebold/Jim, grandsons, Jeffrey/Kevin, sisters, Sandy Emswiler (York), Dot Campanella/Chuck (CA), and brother, Ken/Cindy (Harrisburg). Burial on Feb. 20. Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, PA.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
