Thomas E. Austin
York - Thomas E. Austin, 80 of York, PA, took his final ride into the sunset on April 2, 2019.
"Tom" is survived by his devoted wife, Sally (Davis) Austin of 57 years; two daughters, Gloria "Angel" Brandt and Thelma "Beth" Ludwig; seven grandchildren, Amanda (Jason) Kile, Cory (Jessica) Herbst, Cody (Heather) Herbst, Rikki (Brian) Herbst, Jaaron (Corrine) Ludwig, Jakoby (Emily) Ludwig, and Jacinda Ludwig; ten great grandchildren, Mayson (Anthony), Maleah, Malayna, and Mylee Kile; Brantley, Jovi, and Waylynn Ludwig; Ava, Aubree, and Sterling Herbst; his two baby girls, Pebbles and Baby; and many nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his son, Emmitt James Austin; his brother, Elwood "Chris" Christian, and two furkids, Daisy and Beans.
Tom was born November 11, 1938 in Castlewood, VA to Emmitt and Thelma (Pardue) Austin. As an adult, Tom joined the United States Army where he was stationed in Germany as an artillery soldier and a member of The Seventh Army NEO Honor Guard. His most precious memory while serving in the Army was performing an Honor Guard ceremony at the gravesite of General George S. Patton, whom he greatly admired.
After returning home from Germany, on March 30, 1962, Tom married the love of his life, Sally (Davis) Austin. Tom was employed as a semi- truck driver which he did the majority of his life. He loved being on the road and said it was "in his blood". He traveled to 47 of the 50 states. He enjoyed chatting with his CB buddies and listening to "trucker songs" on the radio. One of his greatest memories was singing over the CB with THE Willie Nelson as they travelled in the same area.
Tom enjoyed reading, playing baseball, fishing, playing cards/ board games and celebrating with his family and friends. But his proudest accomplishment was his family who he loved with all his heart. His daughters remember him as their Daddy, friend, hero, protector, rock and backbone of the family. They loved to hear him sing and he greatly influenced his family's love of music. His grandchildren remember him as the great story teller. He had many stories to tell of his experiences while on the road.
Tom was a loving, generous man with a huge heart. He was known to take the shirt off of his back and give it to someone in need. He also had a huge love of dogs and owned many in his life. He was greatly loved and will be missed by many.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, April 10 at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St. Dallastown, PA 17313. After which, he will take his final ride in a big rig. Immediately following there will be a private family dinner.
In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to The Last Dog Rescue, Red Lion or to the American Lung or to Habitat for Humanity.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2019