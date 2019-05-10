Services
Viewing
Sunday, May 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Salem United Church of Christ
24 Franklin St.
Jacobus, PA
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Salem United Church of Christ
York - Thomas E. Shuler, 76, entered into rest Wednesday May 8, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Genevieve E. "Jenny" Shuler for 52 years.

Viewings will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 West Market St. and 11-12 p.m. Monday at Salem United Church of Christ 24 Franklin St., Jacobus. The funeral service will begin at noon at the church with Pastor Kevin Becker officiating. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with full military rites presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.

Mr. Shuler was born May 13, 1942 in York, a son of the late William J. and Charlotte J. (Beck) Shuler. He was a 1960 graduate of Dallastown Senior High School and served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He was employed at the US Postal Service for 40 years. He was a member of Salem UCC in Jacobus, the American Legion post 0945, the Izaak Walton League of York, and the York County Beekeepers Assn.

Thomas is survived by his wife; children Barbara A. Ream and her husband Matthew, Roger E. Shuler and his friend Chris Smith; grandchildren Samantha and Steven Ream; sisters Nancy Smith, and Deb Rohrbaugh and her husband Daryl; nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salem UCC Elevator Fund, 24 Franklin St., Jacobus, PA 17407.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 10, 2019
