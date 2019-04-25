|
|
Thomas Eberly
Etters - Thomas H. Eberly, 74, of Etters, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at his home.
He was born February 18, 1945 in York, PA.
Thomas was a retired equipment operator for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local #542, Norristown.
He was a member of the White Rose Motorcycle Club, Sons of the American Legion, Northern York County Fish and Game Assoc., and was a life member of the American Motorcycle Assoc.
Thomas is survived by his son, Terry D. Eberly of Dover; his step-daughter, Jean Bowman of Lewisberry, his two brothers, Eddie and Craig Eberly, both of York; and his three grandchildren, Sabrina, Katrina, and Camdyn. He was preceded in death by his wife, Tammy M. Eberly.
Services will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 11:00 am in the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg. A viewing will be held Wednesday from 10-11 am at the funeral home.
A online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019