Thomas Eberly
Viewing
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Etters - Thomas H. Eberly, 74, of Etters, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at his home.

He was born February 18, 1945 in York, PA.

Thomas was a retired equipment operator for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local #542, Norristown.

He was a member of the White Rose Motorcycle Club, Sons of the American Legion, Northern York County Fish and Game Assoc., and was a life member of the American Motorcycle Assoc.

Thomas is survived by his son, Terry D. Eberly of Dover; his step-daughter, Jean Bowman of Lewisberry, his two brothers, Eddie and Craig Eberly, both of York; and his three grandchildren, Sabrina, Katrina, and Camdyn. He was preceded in death by his wife, Tammy M. Eberly.

Services will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 11:00 am in the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg. A viewing will be held Wednesday from 10-11 am at the funeral home.

A online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019
