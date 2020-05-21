|
Thomas Edward Williams
Dillsburg - Thomas Edward Williams, age 78, of Dillsburg, died peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care's Mount Joy Inpatient Unit, after a brief illness. Born in Pittsburgh on September 3, 1941, he was the son of the late Harry J, and Alberta (Strain) Williams. Tom was the loving husband of 42 years of Deborah Ann (Henry) Williams.
Tom was a 1959 graduate of York Catholic High School. He served his country in the United States Army in Korea. Tom was the former owner/operator of the Rossville Beer Distributor near Pinchot Park, and was always there to offer friendly and helpful service.
Tom's passion was sailing. He loved to set sail, with Debbie as his crew on the Susquehanna River and the Caribbean. He kept the sailboat; Second Step, at Long Level Marina. Tom enjoyed music, bicycling, and spending time in nature. Tom was an avid car enthusiast. He had interest in all types of cars from Alfa Romeos to Chevys to Porsches. If it looked cool and went fast he loved it. It didn't matter where it was made.
Tom was a respected member of Alcoholics Anonymous. He recently celebrated 37 years of continuous sobriety. He was involved in both the York area and Harrisburg area AA. He helped many people and was always valued for his quiet wisdom and kindness.
In addition to his wife Debbie, Tom is survived by his brother Terrence J. "Terry" Williams of York, his sisters Donna Stafford, and her husband Michael of Morrisville, VT, Kathleen Williams, and her husband Herman Funk of Baltimore, MD, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and friends. He will be missed.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of Tom's life, will be announced at a future date.
Contributions in Tom's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 235 St. Charles Way, Suite 250, York, PA 17402 or the Pennsylvania s, Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 21 to May 24, 2020