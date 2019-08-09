|
Thomas G. Miller
YORK - Thomas G. Miller, 92, of York passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6th at Providence Place of Dover. He was born March 8th, 1927 in York. He is survived by Doris B. Miller, his wife of 64 years, his daughter and son-in-law, Melanie and Steve Rodgers, granddaughter, Juliana Rodgers and 4 great-grandchildren. He was the son of the late Walter F. and Evelyn L. Miller.
Tom was television sales manager at WHP-TV in Harrisburg for 40 years before his retirement in 1990. Before that, he worked at WSBA-TV in York where he met his wife. Prior to his work in television, Tom served in the US Navy during World War II, and was stationed in Hawaii. He then attended the Pasadena Playhouse in California, where he studied acting and directing.
In addition to being an avid traveler and photographer, Tom was a participant in and patron of the theatre. He performed in many productions at the York Little Theatre, as well as his favorite role as Henry Higgins in My Fair Lady with the Actor's Company of Pennsylvania at the Fulton Opera House in Lancaster. He continued to practice his craft doing freelance direction and lighting for regional events such as York Fair Grandstand shows and The Pennsylvania Gridiron show in Harrisburg, as well as regional radio voiceover work. After his retirement he served as a docent and tour guide at the Plough Tavern and York Courthouse.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life Open House will be held on August 18th from 4-6pm at his daughter and son-in-law's home in York.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2019