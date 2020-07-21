1/2
Thomas Gilbert
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas C. Gilbert, 83, entered into rest Thursday July 16, 2020 at Manor Care North. He was the companion of Margie T. Evans.
A graveside service will be held by the family in Prospect Hill Cemetery with Pastor Pat Teaford officiating. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mr. Gilbert was born April 27, 1937 in York, a son of the late Walter N. and Ethel (Bloomfield) Gilbert. He graduated from York High School, enlisted in the US Navy and was employed as an Electronic Technician. After the Navy he worked on various military contracts as a civilian employee all over the world. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church.
Thomas is survived by his brother and sister Melvin D. Heidler, Jr. and his wife Ruth, and Mary Lou Shughart; nieces and nephews David and Lisa Petry, and John and Ann Mansut.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record on Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved