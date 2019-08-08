|
Thomas Grosklos
York - Thomas Minnich Grosklos of York entered into rest, after a lengthy illness, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the age of 74 years.
Thomas was born in York, PA July 23, 1945 and he was the son of Virginia Grosklos and the late Richard Grosklos. He graduated from York High in 1963. He got his machinist papers through Motter Printing's apprenticeship program. With those papers he started his career with Caterpillar Tractor; he stayed with Caterpillar until they left York. Tom liked NASCAR and was a part-owner of a sprint car. He also loved going to Ocean City, Maryland to vacation and to go deep sea fishing.
Tom was one of five children. He is survived by his sister Rebecca Grosklos Janney and two brothers Philip Grosklos and Kenneth Grosklos. He was preceded in death by his brother John Grosklos.
Funeral arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 8, 2019