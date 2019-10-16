|
|
Thomas H. Blair
Loganville - Thomas Henry Blair, age 68, of Loganville, died at 12:15 PM Monday, October 14, 2019, at his residence. He was the husband of Barbara (Hawkins) Blair.
Born February 17, 1951 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late William T. and Ellen M. (Preston) Blair.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Blair is survived by their children, Sean P. Gill, and his wife Michele, of Wake Forest, North Carolina; Heather M. Gill, of Harris County, Georgia; and Holly M. Gerald, and her husband Michael, of Spring Hill, Tennessee; 15 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and two brothers, John R. Blair, of Calvert County, Maryland, and Roy P. Blair, and his wife Yan Ping, of Chesapeake, Virginia. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Margaret K. "Peg" Blair.
A memorial service will be hosted at 1:00 PM Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Mitchell Wiedefeld, 6500 York Road, Baltimore. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Patient Help Fund, 50 North Duke Street, 2nd Floor, York PA 17401; or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019