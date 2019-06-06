|
Thomas J. McGirr
York - Thomas J. McGirr, 88, entered into rest Monday June 3, 2019 at his home.
A visitation will be 4-6pm Friday at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc. 2114 West Market St. The memorial service will begin at 6:00p.m. at the funeral home. Full military rites will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Mr. McGirr was born December 15, 1930 in Philadelphia, a son of the late E. Thomas (wife Grace L. McGirr) and Helen (Rowan) McGirr. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He was a friend of Bill W.
Thomas is survived by his children Michael T. McGirr and his wife Linda, Nancy J. Hindman, Matthew McGirr, Sean F. McGirr and his wife Donna, Lara G. Stanzel and her husband Steven; 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; a sister JoAnn Turk; and former wife Patricia A. McGirr. He was preceded in death by a brother John T. McGirr.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 6, 2019