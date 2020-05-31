Thomas J. StoneDover - Thomas J. Stone, 28, entered into rest Thursday May 21, 2020.He was born on January 11, 1992 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma to parents Robert and Nancy (Brink) Stone. Thomas was married to his wife, Paige L. (Bechtel) Stone for just over a year.Thomas was a true animal lover and a passionate artist. He always had a colorful sense of humor and took great joy in laughing with others. He loved his wife, Paige, and daughters Vaella and Lily immensely. As a man, he often struggled with living a life consistent with his faith, but today we give thanks in the knowledge that he's finally at home and with God.The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements. A celebration of life will be held by the family.Thomas is survived by his wife, Paige; daughters Vaella and Lily; parents Rob & Nancy Stone; brothers Jon and David; and many other friends and family. Memorial contributions may be made to Good News Jail and Prison Ministry at PO Box 9760 Richmond, VA 23286; or Not One More of York County at 320 Loucks Rd Ste 103, York PA 17404