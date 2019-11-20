|
|
Thomas Jackson Anderson "Jack"
Stewartstown - Thomas Jackson Anderson "Jack" passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Colonial Manor-York. He was the husband of Gloria Joycelle "Joy" (Hulshart) Anderson for 63 years.
Born in Shawsville MD, he was the son of the late Thomas Jackson Anderson, Sr. and Beulah Nelson (Anderson) Anderson.
In addition to his wife, Jack is survived by his three children, Thomas Bradford Anderson and wife Ann Anderson, Nancy Michelle Anderson, and William Joseph Anderson and wife Tammy Marie Anderson; four grandchildren Thomas Scott Anderson and wife Karie Anderson, Tyler William Anderson and wife Charly Anderson, Summer Lynne Skidmore and husband Nathan Skidmore, Dakota Lee Baer and fiancé Karissa Warehime and five great-grandchildren, Gemma Arlene and Tanner Jackson Anderson, Parker Lorraine Anderson and twins Lila Lynne and James Nathan Skidmore. He is also survived by a brother Marion F. Anderson and wife Berniece (Brownie) Anderson. He was preceded in death by one of his brothers William Lee Anderson.
Upon graduation from Jarrettsville Academy of High Arts and Sciences and Athletics, he drove trucks for various people. He and his buddy were drafted by the Army but when the processing began a Marine sergeant came along and pulled them out of line and put them in the Marine Corps. Jack drove a tractor trailer, hauling supplies to the enemy lines in Korea. After discharge, he went to work for the JE Baker Company in White Hall, MD and was transferred to the York plant as a truck driver and later, operating heavy equipment.
Jack's love of baseball brought him to Stewartstown to play for the Stewartstown VFW Post 7046 where he played until 1975 and was well-known as a catcher and for his love of umpires. By then his children were grown and had formed the Tanner Mountain Band. He was the #1 fan and liked to be known as Mr. Tanner Mountain Band but most people called him "Pop".
Jack's wishes were to be cremated. There will be a Memorial Service at the Stewartstown VFW Post 7046, 25 N. Main St. Stewartstown with full Military Rites by The York County Veterans Honor Guard on November 30, 2019 from 3:00pm to 8:00 pm.
The Anderson family would like to thank WellSpan Surgery and Rehab Hospital and Colonial Manor for the excellent care given to Jack.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Stewartstown is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019