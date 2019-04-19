Services
York - Thomas L. Childs, Jr., 67, entered into rest on Monday, April 15, 2019.

He was born December 2,1951 in Baltimore, MD. The son of Bertha E. (Cotton) Aspin of York and the late Thomas L. Childs, Sr.

Thomas had worked at Borg Warner, and later at Dallco, in York, PA

He had a love of nature and fed the wildlife daily. Tom was an avid reader and loved to play pool.

The services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Family being assisted by the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. York.

Including his mother, Thomas is also survived by five children: Thomas L. Childs lll, Joh, Crystal, Brandon and Amanda. In addition, two siblings Beverly Dempwolf and husband John, Robert Childs and wife Karen.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2019
