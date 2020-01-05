|
Thomas L. Conway
York - Thomas L. "Tom" Conway, March 24, 1933- December 30, 2019.
Tom was preceded in death by parents James H. Conway and Mytle Walker Conway Hoffman, step parents Mirian Gunnett Conway and Roy Hoffman. An only child, son Rodney Thomas Conway, a granddaughter at birth Corrine Galadriel Conway, sisters Gail Silva and Mariom Hoffman.
Tom is survived by his loving wife Peggy with whom he celebrated their 69th anniversary September 17. Also granddaughters Evangeline and Maggie Conway of Tenn.; Sister Bess Conway and brother Phillip Conway of York; stepsister Dar Welter; a nephew Jerry and many other nieces and nephews, and his buddy cat Lilly.
Tom loved sports. He was quarterback for Dallastown High School where in his last year they were undefeated and won championship. Tom also excelled in basketball, track, and was a pitcher in softball and baseball teams. He enjoyed golf, flying and boating.
Tom spent 32 years in the US Army where he was employed full time in the National Guard. His job was in aviation the entire time, working on fixing aircraft and helicopters. Tom was part of rescuing people from rooftops of their homes and rivers from storm Agnes. He played a large role in riot control and was proud of a mission during an extremely cold and snowing winter dropping food for starving deer and wildlife in the mountains of Pennsylvania.
Tom earned his civilian pilot license and had his own plane for some years. When he retired from the military Tom did some crop dusting and owned TLC Landscaping/Hard Scaping/Garden Design. Tom loved flying and being on the water with Peggy, where they kept their boat on the Chesapeake Bay. Tom also had studied architecture design and designed and built three of their houses. The first when he was just 21 years old. He also restored and sold several in the York area. Tom was so talented, he was also an artist and had several one man shows as well as entering shows in York Art Association where he won several awards. Tom painted so beautifully. He also was a member of Hanover Art Association and Adams County Art Association. Many of his works were in local galleries and sold there. Tom was a great and caring and loving husband. The best friend I had, as a wife he was a wonderful companion all our life together we always traveled and toured all our great states and loved the southwest. New Mexico was our adopted state, we loved Santa Fe, Taos, and went as often as possible. We traveled to Spain, Morocco, Africa, Canada, Nova Scotia and many times to Mexico including the train trip thru the Copper Canyon. Tom made my life unbelievably happy and took me on a journey no one else could. He had so much imagination and love of our country and adventure. Tom had a very giving heart and was a kind and gentle man. He let me know how much he loved me and valued our togetherness always. He loved all our animals. He still had Lilly but lost his buddy Max a year ago, also a cat, and was heartbroken. Tom was the bravest and most courageous person I ever knew. He endured so many surgeries and never complained. Over the last couple of years he had several surgeries on his heart including a second aortic valve replacement and fought colon cancer surgery, all face on and with such courage and was always sweet and caring to me. Tom loved life and marveled at all the beauty in nature and found wonders in every season. Tom had many friends who will remember him and the times they spent with him. Tom was the love of my life and will always be, and I cherished our life together and hold him dear to my heart. I'll miss you my darling always. Peggy.
Tom's favorite saying was: May the road rise up to meet you, may the winds be always at your back, may the sun shine warm upon your face, the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.
To honor Tom's wishes there will be no viewing or funeral. There will be a memorial later at the convenience of the family. Official resting place will be Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to a , or to the SPCA of York County 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406, or the York Art Association 220 S. Marshall St. York, PA 17402.
