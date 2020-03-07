Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Thomas L. Crossley

Thomas L. Crossley Obituary
Thomas L. Crossley

York - Thomas L. Crossley, June 10, 1940 - March 6 2020. Loving husband to the late Diana L. Crossley. He is survived by four children: Jacquelynn (Crossley) Hammond, Troyanna (Crossley) Bryant, Scott Crossley and Darren Crossley. Four Grandchildren; Matthew Bryant, Mycalah Bryant, Olivia Crossley, Amelia Crossley. One great grandchild; Torin May. Thomas enjoyed bowling, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and was a loyal and caring friend to all who knew him.

Graveside service will be at 11:30 Wednesday March 11,2020 at Prospect Cemetery 700 N.George Street York,Pennsylvania.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Association 4250 Crums Mill Road Suite 100 Harrisburg Pennsylvania 17112
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
