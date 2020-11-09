1/1
Thomas L. Monroe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas L. Monroe

York - Thomas L. "Sonny" Monroe, 80, entered into the presence of the Lord on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from the Shippensburg Health Center after battling an illness. Thomas was employed at Schaad Detective Agency and at Consolidated Freight for more than 20 years. He was the husband of the late Ophelia 'PI' Monroe. Born on January 31, 1940 in Frederick, MD. He was the son of the late Thomas T. and Bessie E. Monroe. He received his education in the Maryland school district of Frederick County. He was fondly known as Sonny. He loved gardening, fishing, spending time with his grandchildren and his family. Thomas' greatest legacy was his love of his family, they always brought a smile to his face.

Thomas 'Sonny' leaves to cherish his memory, in addition to his dear friend Dorothy Russell of York; brothers, Charles E. Monroe and Joseph Monroe of Frederick, Md; sister, Brenda L. Stewart of Strasbourg, Pa; nephew, Jerry M. Monroe (Betty) of York, Pa; son, Terrance Bowman of York, Pa; stepsons, Nathaniel Friend (Michelle) of Charlotte, Nc, Mark Friend (Melinda) of York, Pa and Marshall Friend (Sharon) of Maryland; step-daughters, Mary Landrum, Marie Leffler (Larry) and Dalita Paul (Lorenzo) all of York, Pa; grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends who loved him dearly. Thomas was preceded in death by brothers, John L. Monroe and Robert E. Monroe; sisters, Shirley M. Dorsey and Doris M. Monroe.

Services will be held at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 E. Market St, York on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Viewings will be from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 12 and Friday, November 13 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. The service begins at 11 a.m. with Pastor Adrian Boxley officiating. Burial will take place immediately following the service at Mount Rose Cemetery. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Viewing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Service
11:00 AM
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Burial
Mount Rose Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved