|
|
Thomas L. Smith
Thomasville - Thomas L. Smith, 62, died on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his residence.
He was the husband of the late Brenda Smith.
Thomas was born in York on July 8, 1956, son of the late Paul W. and Becky M. (Redman) Smith.
Thomas graduated from West York High School. He was a chef at York Hospital. Thomas had a love for our national bird and had a large collection of eagle memorabilia.
He is survived by his sister, Debra A. Wire; and two nieces, Teresa and Connie Gladfelter. He was preceded in death by a sister, Leah M. Flinchbaugh.
Following cremation, services will be held at a later date. Please contact the funeral home or Thomas's family for details.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St., York, PA 17404.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 14, 2019