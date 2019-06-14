Services
Etzweiler - Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
2000 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-9414
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas L. Smith


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas L. Smith Obituary
Thomas L. Smith

Thomasville - Thomas L. Smith, 62, died on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his residence.

He was the husband of the late Brenda Smith.

Thomas was born in York on July 8, 1956, son of the late Paul W. and Becky M. (Redman) Smith.

Thomas graduated from West York High School. He was a chef at York Hospital. Thomas had a love for our national bird and had a large collection of eagle memorabilia.

He is survived by his sister, Debra A. Wire; and two nieces, Teresa and Connie Gladfelter. He was preceded in death by a sister, Leah M. Flinchbaugh.

Following cremation, services will be held at a later date. Please contact the funeral home or Thomas's family for details.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St., York, PA 17404.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now