Thomas L. Townsend
Glen Rock - Thomas L. Townsend, 73, died Friday April 12, 2019. He was the husband of Joanne M. (Flater) Townsend, with whom he celebrated a 45th Wedding Anniversary on October 28, 2018.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Emanuel United Methodist Church, 40 S. Main St., Loganville, with Rev. Peter Raser and Rev. Wayne A. Shamer officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Viewings will be from 6 to 8 pm Tuesday at Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock, and from 10 to 11 am Wednesday at the church.
Thomas was born on September 10, 1945 in Baltimore and was a son of the late James Basil "J.B." and Helen V. (Rutherford) Townsend.
He graduated from Hereford High School and received a Business Degree from the University of Baltimore.
An accountant for most of his life he worked in the Product Service Division of Black and Decker for many years, following which he worked for Titan Tool Company in New Jersey and ESAB Welding & Cutting Products in Hanover. He also taught classes at the Consolidated School of Business in York and operated Townsend Tax Service in Glen Rock, for many years.
He was a member of Emanuel United Methodist Church.
Besides his wife he leaves a daughter, Ellen E. Townsend of Finksburg, MD and a son Brian F. Townsend and his wife Charity of Glen Rock, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by two brothers, Richard and Edward Townsend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emanuel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 484, Loganville, PA 17342 or to Animal Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 35, Maryland Line, MD, 21105.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2019