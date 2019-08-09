|
Thomas Lee "Tommy Boy" Sweitzer
Thomas Lee "Tommy Boy" Sweitzer, of York, passed away August 2, 2019 at Colonial Manor after a heroic battle with cancer.
Born July 17, 1959, in York, PA, he was the son of Lieselotte and Richard Sweitzer. Tom attended Dover High School. He was proud of his many years of employment as an electrician at Memorial Hospital. Tom was a quiet genius, a mischief maker, and a free spirited country boy who loved nature and animals. He had a passion for nature photography and seized every opportunity to help others, regardless of his own situation.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Tosha Thomas; granddaughters, Penny and Joon; siblings, Cindy Sweitzer, Ellen Street and husband Joe, Kevin Sweitzer and wife Sandy; niece, Sabrina Grace; nephew, Travis LeBrun; and many, many other family members and friends, especially his cousin, Shelia Jerusalem and wife Leslie; and best friend Lisa Boyd.
A Celebration of Tom's Life will be held at Colonial Manor Nursing Home on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Contact a family member for details. The family wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers at Colonial Manor and from Compassus Hospice for their kindness.
Contributions in Tom's memory may be made to Compassus Hospice or an animal rescue of your choice.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2019