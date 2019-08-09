Services
Cremation Society of PA
4100 Jonestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17109
(800) 720-8221
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
Colonial Manor Nursing Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Sweitzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Lee "Tommy Boy" Sweitzer


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Lee "Tommy Boy" Sweitzer

York - Thomas Lee "Tommy Boy" Sweitzer

Thomas Lee "Tommy Boy" Sweitzer, of York, passed away August 2, 2019 at Colonial Manor after a heroic battle with cancer.

Born July 17, 1959, in York, PA, he was the son of Lieselotte and Richard Sweitzer. Tom attended Dover High School. He was proud of his many years of employment as an electrician at Memorial Hospital. Tom was a quiet genius, a mischief maker, and a free spirited country boy who loved nature and animals. He had a passion for nature photography and seized every opportunity to help others, regardless of his own situation.

Tom is survived by his daughter, Tosha Thomas; granddaughters, Penny and Joon; siblings, Cindy Sweitzer, Ellen Street and husband Joe, Kevin Sweitzer and wife Sandy; niece, Sabrina Grace; nephew, Travis LeBrun; and many, many other family members and friends, especially his cousin, Shelia Jerusalem and wife Leslie; and best friend Lisa Boyd.

A Celebration of Tom's Life will be held at Colonial Manor Nursing Home on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Contact a family member for details. The family wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers at Colonial Manor and from Compassus Hospice for their kindness.

Contributions in Tom's memory may be made to Compassus Hospice or an animal rescue of your choice.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of PA
Download Now