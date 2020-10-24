Thomas Leonard
Hanover - Thomas A. Leonard, 90, of Hanover, entered into eternal care on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Columbia Cottage, Hanover. He was the husband of Jeane L. (Good) Leonard to whom he shared 66 years of marriage.
Born August 9, 1930 in Hanover, he was the son of the late John F. and Margaret E. (Small) Leonard.
Tom was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover and a 1948 graduate of Delone Catholic High School where he participated in sports. He entered the army in 1949 and proudly served his country for three years. He then attended York College and was a 1959 graduate of Tampa University, FL. He took graduate studies at Western Maryland University, Westminster MD, St. Joseph College, Emmitsburg, MD and American University, Washington, DC upon receiving his Masters Degree. Tom retired from Spring Grove School District in 1985 after 33 years of service. He enjoyed teaching and always spoke highly of the Spring Grove students. The 1985 school yearbook was dedicated to him.
Tom was a member of the Hanover Lions Club and served as president, bulletin editor, dinner book chairman, sight and hearing committee chairman where he was able to secure glasses through the Lions Club for may needy Hanoverians. He received the Lion of the Year award and in 2002 the Melvin Jones award for dedicated humanitarian service. He served on the Hanover School Board from 1972 until 1978. He was a member of the Hanover Amvets where he served as past commander, a life member of McSherrystown Home Association, McSherrystown K of C and New Oxford Social Club.
Tom enjoyed sports, particularly the Nittany Lions and the Phillies. He liked to play cards and gardening, particularly growing prize tomatoes. He was a dedicated family man who showed his love to his wife, children and grandchildren many times over.
Surviving in addition to his wife Jeane are three children, Susan L. Smith and husband Dwain, Margaret F. Staub and husband Thomas and Thomas P. Leonard all of Hanover; five grandchildren; Jenna Burnett, Matthew Smith, Josh Staub, Ben Staub and Jason Staub; six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Dwain Smith; six siblings, Joseph Leonard, Bernadette Aumen, Dennis Leonard, Sr. Monica Marie Leonard, Leo Leonard and Frances Unger.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5525 Grandview Rd., Hanover with Rev. Msgr. James Lyons as celebrant. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery with military honors provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor guard. Friends and relatives will be received at the church from 9:00 a.m. to the time of the mass.
Contributions in memory of Tom may be made to Delone Catholic High School, Dwain Smith Memorial Scholarship Fund, 140 S. Oxford Ave., McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com