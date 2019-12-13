Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc.
700 Hellam Street
Wrightsville, PA 17368
(717) 252-1313
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Lewis Scott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Lewis Scott Obituary
Thomas Lewis Scott

Wrightsville - Thomas Lewis Scott, age 92, husband of the late Anna Kathryn (Smith) Scott, of Wrightsville, died peacefully, Wednesday, December 11, 2019. A funeral service to celebrate Tom's life will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:00am from the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, with Pastor Donald K. Alspaugh officiating. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00am. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Wrightsville with Military Honors accorded by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -