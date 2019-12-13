|
Thomas Lewis Scott
Wrightsville - Thomas Lewis Scott, age 92, husband of the late Anna Kathryn (Smith) Scott, of Wrightsville, died peacefully, Wednesday, December 11, 2019. A funeral service to celebrate Tom's life will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:00am from the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, with Pastor Donald K. Alspaugh officiating. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00am. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Wrightsville with Military Honors accorded by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019