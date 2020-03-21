|
|
Thomas M. Smith
SPRING GROVE - Thomas M. Smith, 72, passed away suddenly Friday, March 20, 2020 at his residence in N. Codorus Twp. He was the husband of Barbara A. (McWilliams) Smith to whom he was married for 50 years.
A Graveside Service will be held privately in Jefferson Cemetery. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements. Tom's Tribute Service can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/Heffner-Facebook
Born December 5, 1947 in Jefferson, he was a son of the late Harry F. and Florence (Myers) Smith. He graduated from Spring Grove High School—Class of 1966.
He was employed with Voith Hydro for 40 years as a assembler until his retirement in 2009.
Mr. Smith served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of VFW Post 5265—Spring Grove and American Legion—Hanover. He was a member of Christ United Church of Christ in Jefferson and a volunteer member of Jefferson Fire Company. Tom was a fan of the Baltimore Orioles, NASCAR, Sprint Car and playing bingo at the local fire halls. What he loved the most was spending time at and working on the Rebert Family Farm in Jefferson, the farm had been a very special place to him since he started helping out there as a young boy.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Smith is also survived by a daughter, Melissa A. Smith of Manchester; a son, Steven R. Smith and wife, Angela of York; one grandchild; three step grandchildren; one step great grandchild; two sisters, Beverly Thoman and Joette Moore; four brothers, Jerry, Jay, Blaine, and Jim Smith and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Randy Smith and a sister, June Smith.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Jefferson Cemetery Association, C/O Linda Krebs, PO Box 124, Codorus, Pa 17311 or Christ United Church of Christ, 32 Baltimore St., Codorus Pa 17311.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020