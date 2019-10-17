|
Thomas Olkowski
YORK - Thomas Olkowski, 92, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Victoria A. (Janusz) Olkowski to whom he was married for 68 years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11AM, Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2935 Kingston Rd, York. Officiating the service will be his grandson, Father Brian Olkowski of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lancaster. A viewing will be held from 10-11AM at the church. Burial will be 11:30AM, Saturday, October 19, 2019 in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia New Jersey. Military Honors will be provided at the church by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Born March 7, 1927 in Wilkes Barre, he was a son of the late Frank and Katherine (Koperstynski) Olkowski. He was a United States Navy Veteran of World War II and was a crew member of the Naval PT Boat Squadron 42.
Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, he began his 27 year career as a New Jersey State Trooper. He worked and earned his way through the ranks and retired as station commander. After his retirement from law enforcement he was employed as Security Director of St. Peters College in Jersey City and Children's Hospital in Mountainside, NJ as Director of Security & Safety.
Mr. Olkowski was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in York and the New Jersey Retired Troopers Association.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Olkowski is also survived by two sons, Dr. Steven Olkowski of York and Dr. William Olkowski of Virginia; two grandchildren, John Olkowski and wife, Andrea and Father Brian Olkowski; two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made In Memory of Thomas Olkowski to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2935 Kingston Rd, York Pa 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019