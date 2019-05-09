|
|
Thomas Osenbach
RED LION - Pastor Thomas R. Osenbach, 61, of North Hopewell Township passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Denise Lorraine (Connelly) Osenbach. The couple celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary on September 28, 2018.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Bethany United Methodist Church, 121 W. Broadway, in Red Lion, with a visitation from 1-3 p.m. The Reverend Dr. Kathy Harvey Nelson, The Reverend Dr. Stevan Atanasoff, and The Reverend Dr. Charles Salisbury will be officiating at the service. Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is in charge of the arrangements.
Tom was born in Pottsville on May 9, 1957, the son of Thomas M. Osenbach of Lykens, PA and the late Mildred A. "Mim" (Davis) Osenbach. He served as pastor of Bethlehem Stonepile United Methodist Church and Springvale United Methodist Church, both in Red Lion for more than 30 years.
Pastor Tom shepherded the Bethlehem Stonepile-Springvale Charge for more than 30 years, loving and cherishing each parishioner as if they were a member of his own family. Wherever he was needed, whenever he was needed, he was always there for not only the congregations he served, but any person or family who needed him. He served the Lord humbly and faithfully and when he was called to his Father's heavenly home, he was greeted with these words; "Well done, my good and faithful servant."
Tom leaves two sons, Micah B. Osenbach, at home, and Brian L. Osenbach and his wife Laura of Williamsport; two granddaughters, Alexis and Alana Osenbach; two brothers, Robert and Dave Osenbach; two sisters, Karen Elliot and Allison Smith; and nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Stonepile United Methodist Church or Springvale United Methodist Church, c/o 250 Bethlehem Church Rd., Red Lion, PA 17356. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 9, 2019