Thomas Porreca
Thomas Porreca, 86, entered into rest Friday March 29, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Nancy (DiAngelo) Porreca for 57 years.
A viewing will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Church 2935 Kingston Rd. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Jonathan Ulrick OFM Cap as celebrant. Entombment will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mr. Porreca was born December 1, 1932 in Casoli, Abruzzo, Italy, a son of the late Vincenzo and Amalia (Caniaglia) Porreca. He was a member of St. Joseph Church and its Knights of Columbus council. He had been employed at Cole Steel.
Thomas is survived by his wife; 2 sisters and 2 brothers Mario Porreca, Ada D'Ovidio, Iolanda Luciani, Pietro Porreca; a brother-in-law Frank DiAngelo and his wife Jenein; nieces and nephews; and grand nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother Antonio Porreca.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church 2935 Kingston Rd. York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2019