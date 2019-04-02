|
Thomas R. Ausherman
York - Thomas R. "Tom" Ausherman, 78, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Manor Care South. He was the husband of Nancy A. (Floyd) Ausherman of York and the late, Judith A. "Judy" (Gilbert) Ausherman.
Mr. Ausherman was born in York, Tuesday, March 18, 1941, son of the late Herbert L. and Thelma A. (Jacobs) Ausherman.
Tom was employed as a plumber and retired from West Manchester Twp. in 2005.
He was a member of West York Church of the Brethren, the Viking Athletic Assoc., Conewago Rod & Gun Club, Reliance Fire Co. and the York YMCA.
In addition to his wife, survivors include, five children, Ann Marie Engles and her husband, Robert of Red Lion, John Ausherman of York, Amy Weaver and her husband Donald of Spring Grove, Gary Anderson and his wife, Joey of Loganville, and Gregory Trimmer and is wife, Leslie of Virginia; seven grandchildren, Joseph Engles, Justin Engles and his wife, Samantha, Jocelyn Engles, Gage Weaver, Sam Estill, Michael Estill and his wife, Nikki and David Trimmer; two great grandchildren, Grayson and Miles Estill; a sister, Darlis Parker of York; three brothers, Wayne and Michael Ausherman of York, and Donald Ausherman of Dallastown. He is preceded in death by a sister, Lorene Trimmer.
There will be a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at West York Church of the Brethren, 5101 Darlington Rd., York. Funeral service will immediately follow. Officiating will be Rev. Robert Krouse and Rev. Donald Hubbell. Final resting place will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to West York Church of the Brethren, Deacon Fund, 5101 Darlington Rd., York, PA 17408.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2019