Services
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Leash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas R. Leash


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas R. Leash Obituary
Thomas R. Leash

Dover - Thomas R. Leash, age 74, of Dover, died Friday, January 17, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of the late JoAnn (Fahs) Leash.

Born January 30, 1945, in York, he was a son of Charles Leash, of York, and the late Doris (Spangler) Leash. Mr. Leash was a retired postal worker, and a Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a musician who played keyboard in various bands in the York area.

Mr. Leash is survived by a son, Scott A. Leash of Manchester; a daughter, Kelly A. Leash of Dover; seven grandchildren; and two brothers, Michael and Paul Leash, both of York.

Funeral services are scheduled for 3:00 PM Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with the Rev. Bonnie Whittier, officiating. Visitation will be 2-3:00 PM. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018

KuhnerEquities.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
Download Now