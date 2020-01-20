|
Thomas R. Leash
Dover - Thomas R. Leash, age 74, of Dover, died Friday, January 17, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of the late JoAnn (Fahs) Leash.
Born January 30, 1945, in York, he was a son of Charles Leash, of York, and the late Doris (Spangler) Leash. Mr. Leash was a retired postal worker, and a Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a musician who played keyboard in various bands in the York area.
Mr. Leash is survived by a son, Scott A. Leash of Manchester; a daughter, Kelly A. Leash of Dover; seven grandchildren; and two brothers, Michael and Paul Leash, both of York.
Funeral services are scheduled for 3:00 PM Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with the Rev. Bonnie Whittier, officiating. Visitation will be 2-3:00 PM. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020