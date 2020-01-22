|
Thomas R. Rupp
Windsor - Thomas R. Rupp, 71, of Windsor, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his residence.
Tom was born in York on July 28, 1948. Son of the late C. Ray Rupp, Jr. and the late Jeanne E. (Reinecker) Rudisill.
Tom was a 1966 graduate of York Suburban High School and also attended Technical Training Center at the University of Oklahoma for Electronics, Electricity and HVAC. He was a U.S.Navy veteran of the Viet Nam War.
He was the former owner of Neptune's Net Ltd. (Wholesale & retail seafood) in York and the North York Bar and Grill.
He was a maintenance employee of the York Post Office for more than 20 years.
He enjoyed being with his family, NASCAR, boating, golf, animals, country music, and the Road House.
The service and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Tom is survived by a son, Ryan M. Rupp, and his companion, Jennifer N. Adams of York.
Two brothers; William F. Rupp, of Hilton Head, SC and David A. Rupp, of York.
A sister, Pamela J. Mosebach, of Stewartstown.
Memorial contributions may be made to York SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020