|
|
Thomas Richard Stover
York - Thomas Richard Stover, 76, died on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of Lynda Ann (Ferree) Stover to whom he was married for 49 years.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York with the Reverend Eddie D.D. Miller officiating. A visitation will be from 1-1:30 p.m. prior to the service.
Born on October 31, 1942 in York, he was the son of the late G. Richard and Rita (Rinneman) Stover. Thomas was a Budget Analyst for the State of Pennsylvania for over 20 years until his retirement. After retiring, he spent the last 14 years working at Walt Disney World.
Tom was a Vietnam veteran who served his country as a pilot in the US Army and National Guard before retiring as a Major after 27 years.
Thomas enjoyed camping, traveling, cruising and vacationing all with his family.
Along with his wife, Lynda, Thomas leaves two daughters, Lisa Conner and her husband, Michael of Columbia and Lori Stover of York; two grandchildren, Kiersten Bowser and Kaitlyn Bowser; and sister, Susan Hoffman of West York.
Memorial contributions may be made to AseraCare Hospice, 984 Loucks Rd., Suite 1, York, PA 17404.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019