Services
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Tiehel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Tiehel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Tiehel Obituary
Thomas Tiehel

Fort Myers, Fl - Thomas W. Tiehel, age 62, passed away on January 9, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida.

Tom was born in China Lake CA on December 11, 1957. He graduated from Spring Grove High School class of 1976. He also graduated from Towson University with a B.S. in Organ Performance and earned his Master's Degree in Sacred Music from Southern Methodist University. In addition to church positions, Tom taught music in Catholic Schools for 30 plus years developing curriculums which included Choral, Instrumental, Drama, Music Theory, Music History, Handbells/Choir Chimes and Orff Instruments. Each summer, for over 3 decades, he has organized Children, Youth and Adult Summer music camps or workshops for voice, handbells and musicals.

Tom is survived by his mother Rosalie (Weaver) Tiehel of Spring Grove; his sister Robin Gobrecht and husband Mike; his brothers Stephen Tiehel, Andrew Tiehel and wife Carol and Daniel Tiehel; three nieces and three nephews. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his father Gerald R. Tiehel in 2016.

Following cremation, family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 146 N. Main St., Spring Grove PA 17362 with Msgr. Richardson officiating. He will be laid to rest following the service next to his father in Spring Grove Cemetery. Family services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. of Spring Grove.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1031 Sprenkle Dr., Spring Grove PA 17362.

Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
Download Now