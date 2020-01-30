|
|
Thomas Tiehel
Fort Myers, Fl - Thomas W. Tiehel, age 62, passed away on January 9, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida.
Tom was born in China Lake CA on December 11, 1957. He graduated from Spring Grove High School class of 1976. He also graduated from Towson University with a B.S. in Organ Performance and earned his Master's Degree in Sacred Music from Southern Methodist University. In addition to church positions, Tom taught music in Catholic Schools for 30 plus years developing curriculums which included Choral, Instrumental, Drama, Music Theory, Music History, Handbells/Choir Chimes and Orff Instruments. Each summer, for over 3 decades, he has organized Children, Youth and Adult Summer music camps or workshops for voice, handbells and musicals.
Tom is survived by his mother Rosalie (Weaver) Tiehel of Spring Grove; his sister Robin Gobrecht and husband Mike; his brothers Stephen Tiehel, Andrew Tiehel and wife Carol and Daniel Tiehel; three nieces and three nephews. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his father Gerald R. Tiehel in 2016.
Following cremation, family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 146 N. Main St., Spring Grove PA 17362 with Msgr. Richardson officiating. He will be laid to rest following the service next to his father in Spring Grove Cemetery. Family services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1031 Sprenkle Dr., Spring Grove PA 17362.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020